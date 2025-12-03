After US-Russia meeting, Ukraine to begin regrouping with European and American allies

(LONDON) -- The Kremlin on Wednesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin hadn't outright rejected the latest version of the U.S.-backed plan at his Tuesday meeting with American officials, but added that more work would have to be done to make the proposal acceptable to Moscow.

"No, it would not be correct," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday. "The fact is that such a direct exchange of views took place for the first time yesterday, and, again, as was said yesterday, something was accepted, something was noted as unacceptable, and this is a normal working process of seeking compromise."

Those statements came as two of the top Ukrainian security officials were set to regroup on Wednesday in Brussels with several European counterparts to discuss the outcomes of Tuesday's U.S.-Russia meeting in Moscow, the Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement.

Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Andrii Hnatov, chief of the General Staff, were expected to join talks in Belgium, which would follow a day after top U.S. officials held a high-stakes sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"This is our ongoing coordination with partners, and we ensure that the negotiation process is fully active," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday on social media.

After their meetings in Brussels, Umerov Hnatov were expected to begin preparations for a meeting with envoys of the Trump administration, Zelenskyy said.

The sit-down in Moscow followed a series of meetings between top U.S. and Ukrainian officials, during which the parties sought to revise the original peace-plan proposal presented by the Trump administration to Ukraine last month. Witkoff and other top U.S. officials -- including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner -- met on Sunday in Florida with a Ukrainian delegation to attempt to find a deal that Ukraine and Russia might both accept to end the war.

Witkoff and Kushner on Tuesday conveyed the outcomes of that meeting to Putin. The Kremlin's top foreign policy aide said Tuesday's five-hour talks in Moscow had been "useful" but added that "no compromise plan" had been found yet on the toughest issues.

None of the parties involved in the negotiations has detailed the current version of the proposal.

Peskov on Wednesday told reporters in Moscow that Russia also didn't plan to publicly disclose what Witkoff, Kushner and Putin had discussed, but added that Russia was "grateful for these efforts by the Trump administration and we are all ready to meet as many times as necessary to achieve a peaceful settlement."

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.