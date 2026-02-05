AG Guidance On Vehicle Inspection Program Status

With yesterday’s denial by the NH Executive Council of a request to extend the termination date of the vehicle inspection program with Gordon-Darby, the state does not currently have an approved vendor to operate the program.

As a result, the NH Attorney General’s Office said the practical and legal ramifications of the decision are being assessed.

There is a pending federal case brought by Gordon-Darby and a preliminary injunction issued by the court last week.

While the state seeks relief from the court order, enforcement of the inspection program is suspended through April 10th.