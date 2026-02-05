AG Guidance On Vehicle Inspection Program Status

AG Guidance On Vehicle Inspection Program Status
AG Guidance On Vehicle Inspection Program Status
February 5, 2026

With yesterday’s denial by the NH Executive Council of a request to extend the termination date of the vehicle inspection program with Gordon-Darby, the state does not currently have an approved vendor to operate the program.

As a result, the NH Attorney General’s Office said the practical and legal ramifications of the decision are being assessed.

There is a pending federal case brought by Gordon-Darby and a preliminary injunction issued by the court last week.

While the state seeks relief from the court order, enforcement of the inspection program is suspended through April 10th.

