Agencies Have Cut Positions Due To Budget

Agencies Have Cut Positions Due To Budget
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 24, 2025

Now that the brand-new New Hampshire state budget is in effect, multiple state departments and agencies are cutting positions.

Among the agencies that have lost employees are the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Office of the Child Advocate, Department of Corrections and Department of Administrative Services.

Several workers ended up being offered reassignment but chose the layoff option instead.

The governor’s office is confident budgetary changes won’t impact services the state provides.

RELATED ARTICLES

New Data Shows Traffic Deaths On The Rise

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 24, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH News Briefs 7-23-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jul. 23, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital