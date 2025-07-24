Agencies Have Cut Positions Due To Budget
Now that the brand-new New Hampshire state budget is in effect, multiple state departments and agencies are cutting positions.
Among the agencies that have lost employees are the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Office of the Child Advocate, Department of Corrections and Department of Administrative Services.
Several workers ended up being offered reassignment but chose the layoff option instead.
The governor’s office is confident budgetary changes won’t impact services the state provides.