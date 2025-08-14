AG’s Office Investigating A Fatal Shooting

The NH state Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Keene.

The incident happened Tuesday night after 57-year-old David Ward was involved in an hours long standoff with law enforcement while remaining in his car.

Ward’s vehicle had been pulled over for a traffic stop and he refused to get rid of a gun he had.

Several gunshot rounds later hit a SWAT vehicle before troopers opened fire and killed Ward.

No law enforcement officers were injured.