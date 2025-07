The NH state Attorney General’s office is looking into a suspected murder-suicide in Coos County.

Police were called to the La Casita Mexican restaurant on Hillside Avenue in Berlin yesterday after getting a report of gunshots.

It is believed 50-year-old Michael Gleason Junior shot and killed 25-year-old Sandra Fuentes Huaracha before deciding to take his own life.

The two were involved in a relationship that had recently ended.