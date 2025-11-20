AG’s Office Reminds Folks About SNAP Scams

November 20, 2025

The state Attorney General’s Office is giving folks a heads up about a phishing scam connected to SNAP benefits.

Scammers are using fraudulent phone calls, text messages and emails in an attempt to seek personal information for criminal purposes.

Benefits recipients have been contacted and told their EBT cards would be restricted unless they verified things such as their Social Security number and dates of birth.

Consumers who get one of these calls or messages should ignore them and file a report.

