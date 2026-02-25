Aimee Lou Wood to star in ‘Jane Eyre’ TV series adaptation

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 25, 2026
Aimee Lou Wood attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 22, 2026, in London, England. (Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Aimee Lou Wood is taking on the role of Jane Eyre.

The actress is set to star in a new TV adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s classic novel Jane Eyre. She made the announcement in an Instagram post. The post, which she collaborated on with Deadline, announced Wood will play the heroine in the new adaptation from the production company Working Title.

Jane Eyre, of course, is a coming-of-age novel that follows the journey of the titular orphan as she searches for love and independence in 19th century England.

Other casting announcements, such has who will play the leading man, Mr. Rochester, have yet to be revealed.

This new adaptation will be written by Miriam Battye, who won a WGA Award for her work writing the HBO series Succession.

