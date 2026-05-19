Air Quality Alert For Coastal NH And Maine

An Air Quality Alert is in effect today for coastal NH and Maine.

The Department of Environmental Protection says an ozone-heavy air mass that increased levels in southern New England the past two days is now moving into the area.

This means ozone concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups like children, seniors, and anyone with lung conditions.

Residents are urged to limit heavy outdoor activity, keep your windows closed, and to use a fan or air conditioner to move indoor air.

If you are working outside, remember to take frequent breaks and hydrate.