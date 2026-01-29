Airport Expected To Reopen After Crash

Bangor International Airport is expected to reopen today days after a fatal plane crash.

On Sunday, an aircraft carrying four passengers and two crew members slammed into the ground moments after takeoff.

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been removed from the wreckage and sent to NTSB headquarters in Washington, DC.

A preliminary report on the tragedy will likely be released in 30 days, but the final report may not be made public for up to two years.