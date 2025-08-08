Alaska airport employee arrested for allegedly stalking fellow staff members using GPS tracking devices: DOT

Megan Forrester, ABC News
August 8, 2025
Lance King/Getty Images

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) -- An employee at an Alaska airport has been arrested for allegedly stalking fellow staff members by placing GPS tracking devices underneath their vehicles, according to the state department of transportation.

Dustin Madden, a 40-year-old airport operations specialist at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, was arraigned on Thursday afternoon "in connection with an investigation involving unauthorized GPS tracking devices placed on employees' personal vehicles," the Alaska DOT said in a press release on Thursday.

Officials said Madden's arrest follows "multiple reports" from airport staff members who "discovered GPS trackers on their personal vehicles while parked in the airport's employee parking lot."

Madden was charged with four misdemeanor counts of stalking and one felony count of tampering with evidence, but officials said "further charges may be forthcoming." Two of the stalking incidents known by officials occurred in July, with a third in 2024 and a fourth in 2022, according to court records.

The suspect had been an employee at the airport since Sept. 30, 2020, and is now on administrative leave, officials said.

He remains in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, according to jail records.

DOT officials are asking for anyone impacted by this incident to contact authorities, as officials said they believe "there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward."

If someone does discover a tracking device on their vehicle, officials said to not remove or tamper with it, to contact law enforcement immediately and allow officials to "respond, coordinate appropriate next steps and work to preserve the device as potential evidence."

"The Anchorage International Airport is committed to ensuring a safe, respectful and secure workplace, and acts of surveillance, intimidation or harassment will not be tolerated. Security and privacy protocols are under review to ensure strong protection of staff and visitors, and Anchorage Police and Fire are increasing patrol of parking areas," the department of transportation said.

It is unclear whether Madden has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Court records indicate his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 26.

The Anchorage Department of Transportation and the Anchorage International Airport Police and Fire did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment.

Anyone who was affected by the incident or has relevant information is urged to contact airport police at 907-266-2411.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

