Alexei Navalny was killed by Russia with dart frog toxin, 5 European countries say

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a rally in support of political prisoners in Prospekt Sakharova Street in Moscow, Russia on September 29, 2019. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a rare lethal toxin found in poison dart frogs from South America, according to a joint statement from the UK, France, Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany.

The European partners said they are confident in their determination based on analyses of samples from Navalny which confirmed the presence of the lethal toxin, Epibatidine.

"Navalny died while held in prison, meaning Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to administer this poison to him," the statement read.

Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said in a social media post she "was certain from the first day that my husband had been poisoned, but now there is proof: Putin killed Alexei with chemical weapon."

Navalnaya said she is grateful to the countries who have worked on the investigation.

"Vladimir Putin is a murderer. He must be held accountable for all his crimes," she said.

Russian officials did not immediately comment on the report.

