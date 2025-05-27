Alexis Bledel on her surprise return for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ series finale

Mary Pat Thompson
May 27, 2025
(SPOILER ALERT) Alexis Bledel returns to Gilead in the series finale of The Handmaid's Tale.

The actress exited the show after season 4, but made the decision to return to her role as Emily/Ofglen in the series finale, which debuted on Tuesday. Bledel told The Hollywood Reporter it felt right to return to tie up some loose ends and reconcile with Elisabeth Moss' June.

"It felt right to bring closure to Emily’s journey and offer the audience a sense of completion," Bledel said. "[Creator] Bruce [Miller] put together such a kind and talented group, and so many of the original crew were still there in season six. The production runs like a well-oiled machine — everyone brings their best."

Bledel said it was an "immediate yes" when she was asked back to the show. Moss was equally excited about the idea of Bledel returning.

"I said to [Miller] at the time, ‘You realize now that you’ve told me that, we have to do it?'" Moss said. "And she wanted to do it from the beginning. She didn’t need convincing at all. My first official scene on day one was with Alexis. So it meant a lot to get to work with her again."

The series finale of The Handmaid's Tale is available to stream on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

