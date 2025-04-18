Alicia Silverstone to executive produce, star in new ‘Clueless’ TV series

Entertainment News
Angeline Jane Bernabe
April 18, 2025
Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone is "totally buggin,'" because a Clueless TV series is in development.

Good Morning America has learned of the new series, which will star Silverstone in her iconic role as Cher Horowitz.

The actress will also co-executive produce with Amy Heckerling and Robert Lawrence. Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss will executive produce and co-write the series.

Silverstone took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news.

"Totally buggin'… in the best way (Swipe to see why)," she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a screenshot of a Variety article, as well as a gif and a photo of her character, Cher.

The new series, which will stream on Peacock, is a follow-up to the 1995 film, a coming-of-age teen comedy that follows Cher, a shallow, rich and socially successful teen from Beverly Hills who plays matchmaker with her teachers and friends and helps the new girl in school, Tai (Brittany Murphy), gain popularity after a makeover.

The film was a loose adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Emma.

In addition to Silverstone and Murphy, the film starred Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Elisa Donovan.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jordan Peele-produced sports horror movie, ‘Him,’ gets a trailer

Andrea Tuccillo
Apr. 18, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Zoë Kravitz in talks to direct ‘How to Save a Marriage,’ Robert Pattinson to produce

Mary Pat Thompson
Apr. 18, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital