Alix Earle to star in Netflix reality series

Alix Earle attends the NYLON House At Miami Art Week on Dec. 5, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

Keeping up with the Earles.

Netflix has announced an upcoming, unscripted series starring social media star Alix Earle and her family. It is set to arrive sometime in 2026.

Earle, who was the runner-up on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, is known for her "Get Ready with Me" videos. She has over 13 million TikTok and Instagram followers combined.

Netflix shared a video to social media announcing the new reality show on Wednesday.

"From your FYP to your TV: Alix Earle, her family, and friends will star in an unscripted series dropping later this year on Netflix," the video's caption reads.

This new show will take Earle's fans behind the scenes of her life as she balances a growing business empire, travels the world and navigates her modern family dynamic. The show "will document the real-time messiness of a young woman in transition," according to the streamer.

“I share a lot of my life on social media, and people think they know everything there is to know about me and my family, but honestly, there’s still so much more,” Earle said. “We are so happy to partner with Netflix on this show about our fun, loving, sometimes chaotic modern family, and how we always show up for each other through it all.”

Earle said she is used to having total control of what she films and posts online, saying, "I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a little scary" to have someone else behind the camera.

"Having cameras around in moments I normally wouldn’t post is definitely an adjustment. But the real, human moments are what connected me to my audience in the first place. If letting people in even more makes someone feel less alone, or even just makes them laugh, then it’s worth it," Earle said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.