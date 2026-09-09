All-American semifinal guarantees American man in 2026 US Open final

Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts in the fifth set against Alex Michelsen of the United States during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 8, 2026. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Two American men are just two wins away from winning this year's U.S. Open in what would be a major breakthrough for American tennis.

Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe won marathon quarterfinal matches overnight Tuesday, setting up a semifinal showdown that guarantees an American man will play in Sunday's final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Tiafoe came from behind to defeat fellow American Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6) in a match that lasted nearly five hours Tuesday.

Shelton then upset defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in another five-set match -- 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) -- that lasted until 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, the latest finish in U.S. Open history.

The No. 8-seeded Shelton will now face No. 11-seeded Tiafoe in the semifinals on Friday.

The last American man to play in the U.S. Open finals was Taylor Fritz in 2024. The last American man to win the Grand Slam tournament was Andy Roddick in 2003.

On the women's side, two American players remain in contention.

Coco Gauff is scheduled to play Russia's Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday in a quarterfinals match.

Jessica Pegula has already served her way into the semifinals, defeating fellow American Emma Navarro in a three-set quarterfinal match Tuesday night.

Pegula will play No. 1 seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday.

Gauff was the last American woman to win the singles title, taking home a victory in 2023.

The U.S. Open women's and men's singles finals will be played on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13, respectively.

The 2026 U.S. Open is airing on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ESPN and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.