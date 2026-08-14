‘All That’ stars pay tribute after Christy Knowings’ death

Christy Knowings attends the premiere of 'Halloween Hotness 4: Heating Up For The Cure,' Oct. 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

All That stars are remembering their late castmate Christy Knowings, who died this week in California at the age of 46.

Knowings' father, Charles Dunn, confirmed his daughter's death to ABC News on Friday.

Knowings starred on All That, Nickelodeon's long-running sketch comedy show, for three seasons from 1997 through 2000, appearing alongside co-stars Lori Beth Denberg, Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, Josh Server and Nick Cannon.

Thompson paid tribute to Knowings in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!!" Thompson wrote in part in the post's caption, alongside a photo of Knowings. "Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!!"

Mitchell called his late co-star "truly one of a kind" in an Instagram post that included video highlights of her comedic performances.

"So naturally funny, incredibly talented, and fearless when it came to comedy," Mitchell wrote in the caption. "She had a gift for creating characters that were big, memorable, and completely her own. I'll always be grateful for the laughs, the memories, and the time we shared as part of the All That family."

"Christy, thank you for sharing your incredible gift with all of us," he added. "Your talent, your characters, and the joy you brought to so many will never be forgotten. Sending my love and deepest condolences to Christy's family and loved ones. Rest in Heaven, @christyknowings."

Al Hill, a manager for Knowings, described her as a consummate creative force in a statement to ABC News.

"Christy was a multi talented lady. Whether it was singing, acting, dancing, she was always creating. Always professional and dedicated to her work," Hill said.

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