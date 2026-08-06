Alleged ‘master of disguise’ faces federal charges for armed robberies: Officials

National News
Aaron Katersky, ABC News
August 6, 2026
Tracy Mingo is accused of using disguises to evade identification so he could target employees at Circle K, Subway and Family Dollar stores throughout the Atlanta area between October 2025 and January 2026, the FBI said. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the northern District of Georgia)

(NEW YORK) -- A man who federal prosecutors in Atlanta nicknamed "master of disguise" is facing federal charges Thursday for allegedly robbing 10 businesses at gunpoint while dressed in different costumes.

Tracy Mingo is accused of using disguises to evade identification so he could target employees at Circle K, Subway and Family Dollar stores throughout the Atlanta area between October 2025 and January 2026, the FBI said.

Mingo allegedly entered each of the stores late at night -- after all or nearly all customers had left -- and robbed employees at gunpoint, officials said.

He allegedly donned disguises, including a construction worker, a health care professional and a security guard, according to the indictment.

Police and the FBI arrested Mingo in January when they said it appeared he was putting on the same security guard disguise used during the robbery of a Circle K store the night before. Mingo, 33, of College Park, Georgia, is now charged with 20 counts, including Hobbs Act robbery, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"For months, Mingo allegedly used disguises in an attempt to evade identification and continue targeting innocent workers at gunpoint," FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham said in a statement. "He underestimated the determination of the investigators pursuing him and the strength of the partnerships that exist between the FBI and our state and local law enforcement partners."

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