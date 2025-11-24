‘All’s Fair’ picked up for season 2 at Hulu

Andrea Tuccillo
November 24, 2025
Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in 'All's Fair.' (Disney/Ser Baffo)

All’s Fair is coming back for more.

The Ryan Murphy lawyer series starring Kim Kardashian has been picked up for season 2 at Hulu. A post on the show’s official Instagram announces the news, writing, “Checkmate. All’s Fair is coming back for Season 2! Production begins Spring 2026. Let’s do this!”

Despite getting a 3% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show did big numbers for Hulu, becoming the biggest Hulu Original scripted series premiere in three years based on the first three days of streaming.

The stars have embraced the show’s less-than-stellar reviews, with Kardashian joking on Instagram, “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?”

Kardashian stars alongside Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor in the drama centered on an all-female divorce attorney firm.

All’s Fair debuted on Nov. 4.

