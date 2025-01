The Alton Bay Ice Runway located on Lake Winnipesaukee is scheduled to open for the 2025 winter season today.

Officials say test show the ice thickness currently meets the minimum requirement of 12 inches for safe use.

Its now been plowed, marked and is ready to welcome pilots of small aircraft.

The runway is the only one of its kind in the United States that’s approved by the FAA.

Photo Courtesy of Alton Bay Ice Runway Facebook Page