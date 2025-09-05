Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka advance to US Open women’s final

Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts to defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan in the semi-final on Day 12 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2025 in New York City (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Arthur Ashe Stadium played host to back-to-back action-packed semifinal matches, serving up aces and upsets in the women's singles semifinal as American Amanda Anisimova and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka advance to the Grand Slam final.

The semifinals opened with the match between No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No.4 Jessica Pegula.

Aryna Sabalenka defeats Jess Pegula to advance to US Open final

The reigning U.S. Open champ brought the heat under the lights against Pegula, who had fallen short to Sabalenka as the 2024 runner up.

But it was Sabalenka who would end up prevailing on Thursday night, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a closely fought match that saw Sabalenka win only two more points than Pegula did the entire match.

Amanda Anisimova punches ticket to 1st US Open final

The second semifinal match saw No.8 Amanda Anisimova against No.23 Naomi Osaka.

Following her upset over Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, the 2025 Wimbledon finalist took on two-time U.S. Open champion Osaka.

Anisimova fought for 2 hours and 56 minutes to keep American's hopes of winning the title.

Anisimova ended up rallying back to defeat Japan’s Naomi Osaka, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3, to reach her first U.S. Open final and second consecutive Grand Slam title match.

The stage is now set for a thrilling final on Saturday, Sept. 6 at Billie Jean King Tennis Center as Anisimova chases her first major title.

In the meantime, the two men's singles semifinals take place Friday with the first match between four of the sport's top talents in the hunt to make the final Sunday.

No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz will face four-time US Open champion and No. 7 seed Novak Djokovic.

Defending U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner takes on No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime during the night session on Arthur Ashe, seeking his fifth major title.

All the action will be broadcast on ESPN.

