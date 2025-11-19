Amanda Seyfried says Sabrina Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney should join her in a third ‘Mamma Mia!’ movie

Mary Pat Thompson
November 19, 2025
Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney attend the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 27, 2025, in Savannah, Georgia. Sabrina Carpenter seen in SoHo on Nov. 7, 2025, in New York City. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried wants to bring a couple of superstars into the Mamma Mia! family.

The actress shared she thinks Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney could join her in a potential third Mamma Mia! film in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Maybe I’m just naive, but I’m pretty sure Mamma Mia 3 is a done deal,” Seyfried said.

While the sequel film hasn't been officially greenlit, Seyfried has shared her hopes for what a third Mamma Mia! film could be like.

“I love portraying a mom, so I would love to see Sophie with her kids,” Seyfried said. “Maybe she has a cousin she hasn’t seen in a while, and that could be Sabrina Carpenter. And then Sydney Sweeney could show up. There’s a bunch of girls that really want to be a part of it, and I’m all for it.”

As for the parts of the story she is sure about, Seyfried says she knows “the three dads are going to come back, and we still won’t know who the dad is because it doesn’t matter."

The actress continued, saying that “Meryl [Streep] is a ghost, obviously, so she’ll be around. And Julie [Walters] and Christine [Baranski] will be back singing and looking hot, and we’re all going to be somewhere tropical. And ABBA will be playing.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

