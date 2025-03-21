Amanda Seyfried thinks ‘Jennifer’s Body’ is a perfect movie: ‘Looking forward to the sequel’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 21, 2025
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Amanda Seyfried thinks her movie Jennifer's Body deserved better.

The actress starred alongside Megan Fox in the 2009 horror comedy film. She spoke about the role in a recent video with GQ where she looked back on some of her past performances.

"It's got balls," Seyfried said. "We were expressing a certain angst in a very, very specific, comedic way in a very specific genre. ... There was everything you could want."

The actress called the film a "perfect movie," saying it was ruined by a marketing strategy that ultimately misrepresented what it actually was going for.

"If the critics criticize anything it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked. It just did. And we all agree. ... The marketing team cheapened it like it was just, you know, a romp, a gory romp. I think they ruined it," Seyfried said.

Seyfried said she and Fox made a really good team and that she's looking forward to the eventual sequel, which is in the works.

"I'm looking forward to the sequel. They're working on it. I already said thumbs up. I was like, 'Whenever you're ready, I'm ready,'" Seyfried said. "We all just had a lot of fun, so I wanna celebrate it by doing a sequel."

Jennifer's Body was directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody.

