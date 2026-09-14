Amazon stops operations with 21 Air after deadly Miami cargo plane crash

An Amazon cargo plane is seen after it crashed at Miami International Airport on Sept. 6, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Amazon announced Sunday it’s pausing operations with cargo carrier 21 Air following last week’s cargo plane crash in Miami, which killed five people and injured five others.

“After the tragic incident last weekend, we’ve spent time supporting the investigation and reviewing some of the surrounding circumstances, and we’ve decided to pause our operations with 21 Air, the operator of Flight 7598,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement. “We’ll continue working to support the investigation and everyone affected.”

According to Amazon’s website, all of its cargo flights are operated by direct air carrier partners including Air Transport International, ABX, 21 Air, Sun Country, Hawaiian Airlines, Cargojet, ASL and Quickjet.

The Amazon cargo plane, operated by 21 Air, overran the runway by about 1,300 feet while landing at Miami International Airport on Sept. 6, according to authorities. Federal investigators also said the plane first struck a van with seven people and then another vehicle before it came to a stop in a field.

In response to Amazon's decision to pause operations with 21 Air, the carrier said its focus remains on supporting the families and loved ones impacted by the accident "as well as working closely with the NTSB and all our partners, like Amazon, as the investigation continues. We are confident in our safety policies, procedures and training.”

The five people killed in the crash were identified by the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office as: Rolando Aleman Leon, 55; Yoel Rodriguez Narajo, 53; Julio C. Pineda, 75; Carlos Acosta Fajardo, 53; and Javierkys Reyes Quevedo, 47. Authorities said the two pilots on board the plane had been treated for injuries and released from the hospital and three remained hospitalized, with two in critical condition and one in stable condition.

Earlier this week, the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the ongoing investigation into the crash, released a readout of the final minutes before the crash taken from the cockpit voice recorder, which contained more than two hours of audio.

About 1 minute and 42 seconds before the plane crashed, one of the pilots warned they were going too fast and continued to make comments about the plane's "excessive speed throughout the remainder of the recording," according to the NTSB summary.

About 30 seconds before the crash, the NTSB said sounds similar to the aircraft touching down can be heard, but about 15 seconds later, one of the pilots called for the "go-around" to abort the landing. Just five seconds later, the plane had already veered off the runway.

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