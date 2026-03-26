American Airlines flight attendant reported missing in Colombia: Officials

An American Airlines Airbus A321 airplane arrives at Los Angeles International Airport from Washington D.C., March 7, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

(COLOMBIA) -- An American Airlines flight attendant has been reported missing in Colombia, according to officials.

Eric Fernando Gutiérrez Molina landed on March 21 on a flight from Miami to Medellin, Colombia, according to the Medellin security secretary.

Authorities believe he may have been drugged and are investigating that claim.

He was last seen early Sunday morning after a party at a club in the Medellín neighborhood of El Poblado, with a man and a woman, according to the security secretary.

"We are actively engaged with local law enforcement officials in their investigation and doing all we can to support our team member's family during this time," American Airlines said in a statement.

A State Department spokesperson said, "We are aware of these reports and are closely tracking the situation."

"The Trump Administration has no greater priority than the safety and security of Americans, and the State Department stands ready to provide all consular assistance to Americans in need abroad," the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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