American F-16 fighter jet crashes near US air base in Germany, military says

The sign of the U.S. Air Force Spangdahlem Air Base stands on Oct. 22, 2020, in Spangdahlem, Germany. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- An American F-16 fighter jet crashed near a U.S. air base in western Germany on Tuesday, according to military officials.

The pilot "ejected safely" and is receiving medical care, U.S. Air Base Spangdahlem said in a statement.

"Emergency response personnel are on scene," the statement said. "The cause of the incident is under investigation."

The fighter jet, assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, crashed at 2:30 p.m. local time. Smoke could be seen in video near the scene.

The news comes days after a separate Texas National Guard F-16 crash in Michigan last week.

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