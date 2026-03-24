American held captive in Afghanistan released, Taliban says

World News
Morgan Winsor, Nadine El-Bawab, and Aleem Agha, ABC News
March 24, 2026

(LONDON) -- An American held in Afghanistan has been freed, the Taliban said Tuesday.

Dennis Coyle of Colorado was released after a letter from his family was sent requesting his release on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, the Taliban foreign ministry said. His period of detention was then deemed "sufficient" and his release was approved by a court, according to the ministry.

The Taliban claimed Coyle had been detained for "violating the applicable laws of Afghanistan."

The Taliban thanked the United Arab Emirates for helping to facilitate Coyle's release.

Earlier this month, U.S. special envoy for hostage response Adam Boehler said three innocent Americans were currently being held in Afghanistan.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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