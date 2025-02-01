American hostage Keith Siegel freed from Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, hands over Israeli hostage Keith Samuel Siegel in Gaza Port to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday as part of the ongoing prisoner exchange deal in Gaza City, Gaza on February 01, 2025. (Photo by Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- American Keith Siegel has been released from captivity Saturday morning.

His release took place in Gaza City where he was taken onto a stage wearing a cap, flanked by masked and armed Hamas forces with the waters of the Mediterranean and the destroyed port behind them.

A crowd watched calmly from a short distance away while Hamas photographers on stage and drones above filmed the release.

Siegel walked on his own power, and he will now undergo medical checks before being reunited with his family shortly.

“According to information communicated by the Red Cross, one hostage was transferred to them, and they are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip,” read a joint statement from the IDF and the ISA.

Earlier on Saturday, two other hostages were turned over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas.

Both walked onto a stage flanked by armed and masked Hamas fighter and then taken into waiting while Red Cross SUVs where they were driven out and handed over to Israeli authorities.

The release on Saturday has looked different from previous releases and was done more orderly with the crowd kept back at a distance.

Keith Siegel, who is originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was taken hostage along with his wife, Aviva Siegel in 2023. She was released during the brief 2023 ceasefire and has waged a long campaign to free her husband and the other hostages.

"The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostage as he makes his way home to the State of Israel," a joint statement from the IDF and ISA read. "The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks everyone to respect the privacy of the returning hostage and his family."

"The Israeli government embraces the return of Keith Siegel," read a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office. "His families have been informed by the designated authorities that he is a member of our forces. The government, together with all security agencies, will accompany him and his families. The Israeli government is committed to the return of all abducted and missing persons."

Siegel's family released a statement shortly after he crossed over into Israel, saying they are "filled with indescribable excitement" and thanked President Trump "for bringing our father back to us."

"At this very moment, our father is setting foot on the soil of the Land of Israel, and we are filled with indescribable excitement. Finally, after 484 long, terrifying days and nights, full of immense worry for our father, we can breathe again," the statement read.

"Thank you President Trump, for bringing our father back to us. There are now 79 hostages who are also waiting to be reunited with their loved ones. Our hope rests with you. We also wish to thank the governments of Israel and the United States for bringing this blessed deal to fruition—a deal that prioritizes human life and embodies Jewish and Israeli values."

"We are grateful to the incredible IDF soldiers and security forces who risk their lives and bodies, and we send our condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their most precious loved ones for the sake of us all," the statement continued. "You will forever be in our hearts. Only together can we bring everyone home!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.