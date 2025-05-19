‘American Idol’ crowns season 23 winner: See his inspiring message

Entertainment News
Yi-Jin Yu
May 19, 2025
Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images

American Idol has crowned its season 23 winner.

Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old PE teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, emerged as the winning singer on Sunday.

Roberts said he was still processing his big win in an Instagram post following the finale.

"From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol," Roberts wrote in a caption. "This journey has been bigger than me, and I'm so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream."

The father of three also said he hopes his victory on American Idol can serve as an inspiration for his kids.

"Most of all, I hope my girls see this and know that with faith, hard work, and heart, anything is possible," Roberts continued. "To my city, my family, and everyone out there grinding for something greater, this is our victory."

"Now, I get to make music with the best in the world and share my story," he added. "But this isn't the end… it's just the beginning. From the bottom of my heart…. THANK YOU! None of this happens without y'all."

Roberts sang a rendition of Tom Odell's "Heal" in the reality show's grand finale and came out on top from a pool of 24 contestants.

Fellow contestant John Foster, an 18-year-old college student from Addis, Louisiana, was the runner-up, while Denton, Texas, native Breanna Nix came in third.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mark Ruffalo to join Natalie Portman for ‘Good Sex’ on Netflix

Andrea Dresdale
May. 19, 2025
Entertainment News

Denzel Washington awarded surprise honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

Mary Pat Thompson
May. 19, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital