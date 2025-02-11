American Marc Fogel freed from Russia, White House says

(WASHINGTON) -- American Marc Fogel, who has been held in Russia since being arrested on drug charges in 2021, has been freed, according to the White House.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump and his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are able to announce that Mr. Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Marc Fogel, an American who was detained by Russia," White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said in a statement. "President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the President’s advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine."

Fogel, an American teacher who was arrested in Russia and was serving a 14-year sentence there, was determined to be "wrongfully detained" by then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken in October 2024, the State Department confirmed to ABC News in late December.

"By tonight, Marc Fogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones thanks to President Trump’s leadership," Waltz added in the statement.

Fogel was a teacher at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, where many diplomats from the U.S. Embassy send their children.

He was arrested in August 2021 when he landed at a Moscow airport. He was accused of trying to bring in 11 grams of marijuana, and eight grams of hash oil was reportedly found in his luggage.

He was sentenced to 14 years on a drug smuggling charge that his family has said was trumped up, and the U.S. had called for his humanitarian release.

The U.S. tried but was unable to include Fogel in the large prisoner swap in August 2024 that freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, a State Department spokesperson said last year.

