American, Netflix star among 10 climbers missing after reported avalanche in Pakistan, officials say

Undated photo of Karakoram Range, Pakistan (Photo by Uwe Steffens/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

(LONDON )-- A team of 10 climbers, including one American, is missing after a reported avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan's Karakoram mountain range, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

The club said the avalanche was reported around midday Thursday and that it has lost contact with the expedition.

The team reportedly includes five Nepalese mountaineers led by climber Nims Dai, Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi of Hunza, an Omani climber, American climber Mallory Geis, a Chinese climber and one other foreign climber, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan. Renowned climber Nirmal Purja is also thought to be among the missing.

Broad Peak, where the climbers were traversing when the avalanche struck, is a 26,401-foot mountain in the Karakoram range in central Asia.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan said the entire team has been out of communication since the reported avalanche but confirmed that it is working with government authorities and relevant agencies to support an immediate search-and-rescue operation.

Two Pakistan Army aviation helicopters are carrying out rescue operations, while ground rescue teams are already searching the area."Every possible effort is being made to ensure that helicopter support and all available rescue resources are mobilized at the earliest opportunity, subject to weather and operational conditions," the club said in a statement.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan said it is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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