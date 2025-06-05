American tennis star Coco Gauff reaches French Open final

Sports News
Katie Kindelan, ABC News
June 5, 2025
Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Coco Gauff will get a second chance to win the French Open this weekend.

Gauff, 21, defeated Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals Thursday, propelling her to the second French Open final of her career so far.

The American tennis star, ranked No. 2 at Roland Garros, will face the No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the women's final on Saturday in Paris.

The match on Saturday will be only the second No. 1 vs. No. 2 women's final at the French Open in the past 30 years, according to ESPN.

The faceoff between Gauff and Sabalenka will be a Grand Slam final rematch for the pair.

The two faced off in the 2023 U.S. Open final, which Gauff won to earn her first Grand Slam title at age 19.

Saturday's final will be the third Grand Slam final of Gauff's career. She was the runner-up to Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros in 2022.

Sabalenka defeated Swiatek 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 in the semifinals at this year's tournament.

Last summer at Roland Garros, Gauff made history during the 2024 Olympics, becoming the youngest American woman to win a singles match at the Olympics since Venus Williams in 2000, according to ESPN.

Gauff also made history when she carried the flag for Team USA in the Games' opening ceremony, becoming the first tennis player to carry the flag for the U.S.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News and ESPN.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

American tennis star Coco Gauff reaches French Open final

Katie Kindelan, ABC News
Jun. 5, 2025
Sports News

New Boston Bruins Coach Announced

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 5, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

American tennis star Coco Gauff reaches French Open final

Sports News
Katie Kindelan, ABC News
June 5, 2025
Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Coco Gauff will get a second chance to win the French Open this weekend.

Gauff, 21, defeated Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals Thursday, propelling her to the second French Open final of her career so far.

The American tennis star, ranked No. 2 at Roland Garros, will face the No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the women's final on Saturday in Paris.

The match on Saturday will be only the second No. 1 vs. No. 2 women's final at the French Open in the past 30 years, according to ESPN.

The faceoff between Gauff and Sabalenka will be a Grand Slam final rematch for the pair.

The two faced off in the 2023 U.S. Open final, which Gauff won to earn her first Grand Slam title at age 19.

Saturday's final will be the third Grand Slam final of Gauff's career. She was the runner-up to Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros in 2022.

Sabalenka defeated Swiatek 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 in the semifinals at this year's tournament.

Last summer at Roland Garros, Gauff made history during the 2024 Olympics, becoming the youngest American woman to win a singles match at the Olympics since Venus Williams in 2000, according to ESPN.

Gauff also made history when she carried the flag for Team USA in the Games' opening ceremony, becoming the first tennis player to carry the flag for the U.S.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News and ESPN.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

American tennis star Coco Gauff reaches French Open final

Katie Kindelan, ABC News
Jun. 5, 2025
Sports News

New Boston Bruins Coach Announced

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 5, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital