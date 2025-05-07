Amy Poehler to reunite with ‘Parks and Recreation’ creator on new comedy ‘DIG’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 7, 2025
Theo Wargo/NBC

Amy Poehler is reuniting with Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur for a new comedy series.

The duo are collaborating on the upcoming series DIG for Peacock. Schur and Poehler will executive produce and co-write the pilot episode for the new series, with the latter set to star in the show as well.

DIG follows "four women working at an archeological dig in Greece" who "are at wildly different crossroads in their lives," according to its official synopsis. "When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy."

The show is based on the bestselling novel Excavations by Kate Myers, who will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

This marks the first collaboration between Poehler and Schur since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015. Both creatives have overall deals with Universal Television and have long ties with NBCUniversal, going back to their time at Saturday Night Live working as a cast member and a writer, respectively.

It will be Poehler's first ongoing role in a live-action series since she played Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. Schur's wife J.J. Philbin will also write and executive produce on DIG, marking her first time working with Schur on a half-hour series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

’10 Things I Hate About You’ director has plans for a sequel trilogy

Mary Pat Thompson
May. 7, 2025
Entertainment News

Disney announces new theme park coming to Abu Dhabi

Yi-Jin Yu
May. 7, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital