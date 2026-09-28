Andrew Scott stars in ‘Elsinore’ official trailer

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Mary Pat Thompson
September 28, 2026
Andrew Scott stars as Ian Charleson in 'Elsinore.' (Anthony Dickenson/Focus Features)

The official trailer for Elsinore has arrived.

Focus Features released a new trailer for the Andrew Scott-starring film on Monday.

The movie follows "the deeply emotional and inspirational true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph. Facing his own mortality with unflinching honesty, wit, and grace, Charleson delivers a courageous performance that becomes a source of healing and inspiration for those around him," according to its official synopsis.

Charleson replaced Daniel Day-Lewis as Hamlet in London's National Theatre production of the classic play. Despite rave reviews, Charleson was dealing with complications from AIDS. He died in January 1990, weeks after performing his run in the production.

Simon Stone directed the film from a script by Stephen Beresford from an idea by Ethan Silverman.

In addition to starring, Scott produces the film. The rest of the cast includes Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, David Dawson, Matthew Beard, Joe Locke, Monica Dolan, Georgie Glen, Sadie Soverall, Adeel Akhtar, Dickie Beau, Kadiff Kirwan, Juliet Stevenson and Peter Mullan.

Elsinore arrives in select theaters on Nov. 20.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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