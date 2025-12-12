Anheuser-Busch Is Closing Facility In Merrimack

Beer giant Anheuser-Busch is announcing plans to shut down its facility in Merrimack next year.

The company has had a presence in the community for decades and more than 120 workers will have the opportunity to relocate or take a severance package.

Anheuser-Busch is also closing brewery operations in both California and New Jersey.

The company has been making moves in recent years to update and modernize its manufacturing operations in the United States.