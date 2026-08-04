Animal Cruelty Charges In Hudson

Animal Cruelty Charges In Hudson
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 4, 2026

A Hudson woman is facing 17 charges related to animal cruelty after neighbors reported their concerns to police.

52-year-old Marcia Anderson was arrested July 16th at an apartment complex on Burns Hill Road in Hudson. She now faces 17 charges of negligent cruelty to animals — all misdemeanors.

Police said they began investigating Anderson in May, after neighbors called, telling them about a foul odor and several animals living in the apartment.

Officers reported the dogs were covered in their own urine, slept together in one small crate, and that none of the animals were current on vaccines or documentation.

In all, 14 dogs and three cats were removed from the home.

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