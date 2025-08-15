Anna Faris, Regina Hall to return for ‘Scary Movie 6’

Mary Pat Thompson
August 15, 2025
Anna Faris is seen in midtown on February 8, 2023, in New York City. (Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images) | Regina Hall attends CinemaCon 2025 on April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Anna Faris and Regina Hall are ready to scare again.

The actresses are returning for the next film in the Scary Movie franchise. Marlon Wayans made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Friday.

The post featured a photo of Faris and Hall on the set of the original Scary Movie film. The caption included the eyes emoji and "SM6," which seemingly stands for Scary Movie 6.

Hall and Faris shared a statement first reported on by Deadline about returning to the franchise.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen [Ivory Wayans], Shawn [Wayans] and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again),” Hall and Faris said.

The Wayans brothers are returning to pen an original, all-new script with Rick Alvarez. Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise, which Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans also wrote and starred in.

Scary Movie 6 is set to arrive in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

