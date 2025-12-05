Anna Kepner’s cruise ship death: Stepmom fights to keep custody of her younger child

National News
Doug Lantz, Kaitlyn Morris and Josh Margolin, ABC News
December 5, 2025
The family of 18-year-old Anna Kepner, who was reported dead while aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on Saturday, says they will remember her as a happy, bubbly, straight-A student with a bright future ahead. (Kepner family)
(BREVARD COUNTY, Fla.) -- Weeks after 18-year-old Anna Kepner mysteriously died on a cruise ship and her stepbrother was named a "suspect" by his parents in a court filing, the stepbrother's mom appeared at a hearing, fighting to retain custody of her younger child. Kepner died on the Carnival Horizon in November while on a Caribbean vacation with her grandparents, father, stepmother, siblings and stepsiblings. A copy of the death certificate provided to ABC News by Kepner's family showed the Florida high school cheerleader "was mechanically asphyxiated by other person(s)." An autopsy report has not been released and authorities have not announced whether they believe Kepner’s death was in fact a homicide. The FBI and medical examiner’s office haven't commented on the case. The stepbrother’s parents, Thomas Hudson and Shauntel Hudson, are fighting over custody, and have in court documents referred to the stepbrother -- who is a minor -- as a suspect in Kepner's death. At a hearing in Brevard County, Florida, on Friday, the judge didn't find that the Hudsons' youngest child is in imminent danger of harm by continuing to live with Shauntel Hudson and her husband, Chris Kepner, who is Anna Kepner's father. The "suspect" stepbrother has been living with Shauntel Hudson's relatives since the family returned from the cruise. Shauntel Hudson's attorney said she didn't know how long he would remain with relatives, given that the family isn't sure what the outcome will be of the FBI's investigation into Anna Kepner's death. Shauntel Hudson said she's been informed it's possible investigators could charge her son with a crime as officials await results from toxicology tests. Her attorney also informed the court they're waiting on "psychological and psychiatric testing."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Texas flooding 911 calls from hard-hit Kerr County released: ‘Distressing’

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Dec. 5, 2025
National News

Luigi Mangione back in court for 4th day of evidence suppression hearing

Aaron Katersky, Tonya Simpson, and Peter Charalambous, ABC News
Dec. 5, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital