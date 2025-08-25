Annette Bening﻿ to star in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Dutton Ranch’

Mary Pat Thompson
August 25, 2025
Annette Bening attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Annette Bening is the latest star to join the Yellowstone franchise.

The five-time Academy Award nominee has joined the Yellowstone spinoff with the working title of The Dutton Ranch, ABC Audio has confirmed.

This new show will also star Cole HauserKelly Reilly and Finn Little, who will reprise their roles as Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton and Carter.

Bening will play Beulah Jackson in the series, who is the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.

The new series follows Beth and Rip, who "are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch," according to a press release. "With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."

Chad Feehan will serve as showrunner on the new series. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan executive produces, as do stars Hauser and Reilly.

The Dutton Ranch marks Bening's first foray into series television, according to a press release. Her next major role is in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride, where she stars opposite Jessie BuckleyChristian BalePenélope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard. She'll also appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Lucky alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

