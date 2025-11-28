Annual Dover Holiday Parade Steps Off Sunday

Annual Dover Holiday Parade Steps Off Sunday
November 28, 2025

The annual Dover Holiday Parade will return to downtown on Sunday bringing music, floats and a visit from Santa Claus as the city kicks off the holiday season.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. and will follow its traditional route along Central Avenue (NH Route 108), beginning at the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, 550 Central Ave., and finishing at Cleary Cleaners, 120 Central Ave.

This year’s theme is “Christmas Carols,” and organizers say spectators can expect plenty of seasonal spirit from the roughly 60 participating groups and more than a dozen themed floats.

 

 

Photo Courtesy of Dover TV

