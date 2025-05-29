Annual Free Fishing Days Are This Weekend In Maine

Annual Free Fishing Days Are This Weekend In Maine
May 29, 2025

Maine’s annual Free Fishing Days are making their return this weekend.

That means there will be no license required for folks who want to fish on either Saturday or Sunday in Maine.

Officials say the weekend gives newcomers a chance to try out the sport and allows longtime anglers to bring out their family and friends at no cost.

Normally, Mainers 16 and older need to spend 25-dollars on a license.

To find a list of fishing locations, head to maine.gov.

