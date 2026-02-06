Annual Penguin Plunge Is Now Canceled

For the first time in its 27 year history, the Penguin Plunge in Hampton is canceled.

Organizers say cold weather that’s expected would make it unsafe for people to be in the water Sunday because wind chills are forecast to be in the double digits below zero.

Hampton Fire and Rescue has made the decision that it is not safe for anyone to enter the water either day. This decision is final and is being made entirely for the safety of all plungers and the first responders who support this event. There will be no contact with the ocean, even for those who are onsite.

There will still be events tomorrow and Sunday at the Hampton Beach Casino.

The Penguin Plunge is a fundraiser for Special Olympics New Hampshire and brings in about one-million-dollars each year.