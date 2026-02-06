Annual Penguin Plunge Is Now Canceled

Annual Penguin Plunge Is Now Canceled
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 6, 2026

For the first time in its 27 year history, the Penguin Plunge in Hampton is canceled.

Organizers say cold weather that’s expected would make it unsafe for people to be in the water Sunday because wind chills are forecast to be in the double digits below zero.

Hampton Fire and Rescue has made the decision that it is not safe for anyone to enter the water either day. This decision is final and is being made entirely for the safety of all plungers and the first responders who support this event. There will be no contact with the ocean, even for those who are onsite.

There will still be events tomorrow and Sunday at the Hampton Beach Casino.

The Penguin Plunge is a fundraiser for Special Olympics New Hampshire and brings in about one-million-dollars each year.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH News Briefs 2-6-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 6, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Dartmouth College Makes Top 100 List

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 5, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital