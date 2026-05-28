Annual Taco Tour Event Set For Tonight

The annual Taco Tour Manchester is taking place on the streets of that city tonight.

It’s happening from four p-m until eight p-m and is one of the largest single-day food festivals in the entire country.

The event traditionally attracts crowds of more than 20-thousand people and there will be dozens of food vendors and restaurants showcasing their tacos, which can be purchased for three-dollars throughout the evening.

Additional details are available at tacotourmanchester.com.