Annual Taco Tour Event Set For Tonight

Annual Taco Tour Event Set For Tonight
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 28, 2026

The annual Taco Tour Manchester is taking place on the streets of that city tonight.

It’s happening from four p-m until eight p-m and is one of the largest single-day food festivals in the entire country.

The event traditionally attracts crowds of more than 20-thousand people and there will be dozens of food vendors and restaurants showcasing their tacos, which can be purchased for three-dollars throughout the evening.

Additional details are available at tacotourmanchester.com.

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