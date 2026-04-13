Another Busy Week For NH State Lawmakers

It is going to be another busy week for lawmakers at the NH State House in Concord as this year’s legislative session continues.

Among the issues expected to be debated include allowing students, teachers and staff to carry weapons on college campuses.

The measure would apply to all public and private institutions because the right to carry would be recognized at all schools that receive taxpayer support.

Utah and West Virginia are the only other states in the country with a law like this in effect.