Another Day Of High Temperatures Is Expected
Folks across New Hampshire will be dealing with another day of high temperatures.
A heat advisory remains in effect for most of the state until 8 p.m. and temperatures in many locations are expected to reach the lower 90s.
There are concerns people could be affected by heat-related illnesses and it’s recommended everyone stay indoors as much as possible.
It’s also possible the heat and humidity could spark showers and thunderstorms the next couple of days.