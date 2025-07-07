Another Day Of High Temperatures Is Expected

Folks across New Hampshire will be dealing with another day of high temperatures.

A heat advisory remains in effect for most of the state until 8 p.m. and temperatures in many locations are expected to reach the lower 90s.

There are concerns people could be affected by heat-related illnesses and it’s recommended everyone stay indoors as much as possible.

It’s also possible the heat and humidity could spark showers and thunderstorms the next couple of days.