Another Marijuana Bill Moves Forward In Concord

The New Hampshire House is not giving up on legalizing marijuana, even in the face of opposition from the state Senate and the governor.

A new legalization bill got some traction yesterday, moving out of the cannabis-friendly House Commerce Committee to the House floor, where it could get a vote in early 2026.

House Bill 186 would legalize cannabis for users 21 or older.

It would also open up home cultivation.

Smoking cannabis in public would be banned, but it would only be a violation-level offense.