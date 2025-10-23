Another School District Facing Financial Trouble

October 23, 2025

Yet another school district in the Granite State is dealing with financial trouble.

The Rochester School District is facing a one-point-three million dollar budget gap after it sent the wrong student data in to the state.

The superintendent says this shortfall is going to have a significant impact, but that work is already underway to try and get some of the money back.

That includes taking 366-thousand dollars from waste management funds and 931-thousand dollars from unassigned funds.

