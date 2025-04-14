‘Another Simple Favor’ gets action-packed trailer with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

Entertainment News
Mason Leib
April 14, 2025
Lorenzo Sisti

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are facing off in Italy in the latest look at Another Simple Favor.

Kendrick, who plays Stephanie, and Lively, who plays Emily, are back in action in the sequel to the 2018 hit, which ended with Stephanie sending Emily to prison.

The trailer kicks off with Emily confronting Stephanie and inviting her to her wedding in Capri, Italy, much to Stephanie's confusion.

Once in Italy, the trailer displays several tense exchanges between the two characters, as well as an explosion.

As Kendrick's character spends the trailer looking to piece together her invitation, Lively's character provides no clues, offering a cheers "to old friends, new beginnings."

"Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman," a synopsis for the film reads. "Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

2018's A Simple Favor revolved around Emily and Stephanie's friendship gone awry after Emily seemingly disappears and Stephanie discovers her dark past.

Paul Feig, the director of the original, also directs the sequel, which hits Prime Video on May 1.

Along with Kendrick and Lively, the film stars Bashir SalahuddinMichele MorroneAlex NewellAndrew RannellsAparna NancherlaKelly McCormackHenry Golding and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Johnny Depp sports new look for his Hollywood return in ‘Day Drinker’

Andrea Tuccillo
Apr. 14, 2025
Entertainment News

‘The Breakfast Club’ stars reunite in full for 1st time 40 years after film’s release

Mason Leib
Apr. 14, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital