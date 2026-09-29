Another Trump loyalist helping lead probe into Trump investigations resigns

National News
Alexander Mallin and Luke Barr, ABC News
September 29, 2026
In this June 21, 2022, file photo, the Robert F. Kennedy Building, the Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters is shown in Washington, D.C. (STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Another top Trump loyalist tasked to help lead a controversial conspiracy probe targeting President Trump's political foes has resigned from the Justice Department, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News. 

The resignation of Kurt Olsen, a 2020 election denier who was assigned to the so-called "grand conspiracy" probe in Southern Florida earlier this year, comes just weeks after Trump ally Joe diGenova similarly announced his departure after suggesting to the New York Post that he was being pressured by DOJ leadership to bring charges without supporting evidence. 

Olsen had no prior prosecutorial experience and was deeply involved in litigation surrounding President Trump's efforts to challenge his 2020 election loss. 

Olsen could not immediately be reached for comment. A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment to ABC News. 

Other line prosecutors on the investigation are also said to have departed the U.S. attorney's office in South Florida in recent days, sources said, though one source said that those officials had only been temporarily assigned to the office on a detail basis and that their terms had expired.

Additional attorneys were recently been added to assist in the conspiracy probe in recent weeks, that source said. 

The investigation, as detailed by Justice Department officials and other allies of the White House, purports to be examining intelligence officials and others who investigated President Trump and his inner circle dating back to his 2016 presidential campaign, up to the criminal probes he faced after leaving office in 2021. Trump has denied all charges.

The novel theory underpinning the probe has been a source of skepticism by current and former federal prosecutors, who have questioned the premise of charging Trump's foes under a civil rights statute known as "deprivation of rights under color of law," sources have said.

Several subjects of the investigation, including former CIA Director John Brennan, have been subpoenaed in recent weeks to testify before a grand jury in South Florida, according to attorneys.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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