Another Winter Storm This Weekend

Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 7, 2025

After a quiet and sunny day tomorrow, snow will develop across New Hampshire and Maine tomorrow night and continue into Sunday morning.

Accumulation totals ranging from five-to-nine inches is expected for most of the region. Three-to-five inches will be the average in the White Mountains and even less in the far north.

Forecasters warn travel will be difficult during the height of the storm which will be Saturday night into Sunday morning with improvement by Sunday afternoon.

