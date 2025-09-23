Answers to Our Affordable Housing Crisis: Real Solutions, Real Voices

Affordable housing is New Hampshire’s #1 public challenge—for both buyers and renters. That’s why Good Morning NH with Jack Heath is launching a new weekly feature, ‘Answers to Our Affordable Housing Crisis,’ airing Wednesdays at 10:30 AM. This segment will spotlight real solutions, not just problems, by bringing listeners expert insight from leaders in housing, construction, lending, and real estate.

Each week, you’ll hear from voices who are working to create more opportunities for families, first-time buyers, and renters across the Granite State. These conversations will explore practical steps, innovative programs, and ideas that can make housing more attainable for everyone.

Sponsors of this series will not only help sustain it but also play an active role by sharing their expertise and being part of the discussion. Together, we can highlight the pathways forward and shine a light on solutions that matter.